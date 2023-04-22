AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AAON were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

