Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ABT opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 120,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

