Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.66 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 120,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.2% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.