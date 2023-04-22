Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 469.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

