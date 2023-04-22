Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $87.82 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

