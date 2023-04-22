AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.20.

Shares of AMP opened at $314.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

