AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

