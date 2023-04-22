AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.89.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.