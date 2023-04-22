AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

