AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.01. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

