AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,788 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

