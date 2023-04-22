AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

