AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.