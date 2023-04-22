AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $421.48 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

