AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,178 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $62,798,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $371.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

