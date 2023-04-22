AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,449 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REZ opened at $70.93 on Friday. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $631.28 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

