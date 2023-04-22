AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,911 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after acquiring an additional 220,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $163.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock valued at $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.