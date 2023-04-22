AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.51 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

