AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Up 10.9% in March

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

AEye Stock Performance

LIDR stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). AEye had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a negative net margin of 2,706.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

LIDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.