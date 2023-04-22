AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Up 10.9% in March

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
AEye Stock Performance
LIDR stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.57.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). AEye had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a negative net margin of 2,706.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LIDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
AEye Company Profile
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
