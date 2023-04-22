Affinia Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinia Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,822.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 594,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,462,000 after buying an additional 77,607 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

