AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 524,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,359 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,201,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

