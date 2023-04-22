Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

