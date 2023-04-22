Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.50 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

