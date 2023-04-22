AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

