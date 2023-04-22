Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,479,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Alamo Group stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.82.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

