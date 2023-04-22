Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,601 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.466 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays cut shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.65) to GBX 2,860 ($35.39) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.14) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.