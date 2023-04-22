Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $807.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

