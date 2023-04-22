Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.