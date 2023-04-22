Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 41.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 133,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in TPI Composites by 7.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $555.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.87.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

