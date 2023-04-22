Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 1,111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after purchasing an additional 519,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after buying an additional 298,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.83. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739,963 shares of company stock valued at $761,796,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

