Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,773 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 277.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

