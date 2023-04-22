Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,658 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 982,346 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $22,812,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

