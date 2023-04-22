Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,443 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

