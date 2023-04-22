Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,879,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $684.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.44). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $188.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

