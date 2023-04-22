Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.