Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATUS. Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.