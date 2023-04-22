Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 22,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.