Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,388,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70,004 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $872,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

