Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,388,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70,004 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $872,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
