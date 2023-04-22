Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.