Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

