Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,514,727.50 in Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 135,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $1,514,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,765,711.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 562,121 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $5,997,831.07.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,193,808 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,935,281.28.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $5,075,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $2,487,500.00.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $12.30 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

AMAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.