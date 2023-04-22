Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ameresco Stock Down 0.5 %

AMRC stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

