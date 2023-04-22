American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

AIG stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

