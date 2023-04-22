AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AMETEK by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

