Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $70,473.04 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 974,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,075.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

