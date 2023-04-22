Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.80. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

AMLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $884,511.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,997,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,067,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $884,511.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,997,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,067,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,588 shares of company stock worth $19,649,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.