Analysts Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

