Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois Sells 30,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,296,034.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $87.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

