Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 542,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,470,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 26,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 105,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,593,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $146.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.