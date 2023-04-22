Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.